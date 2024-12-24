(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report contains an overview of the key commodities in the mining industry including coal, copper, iron ore, gold, nickel, lead, zinc, uranium and lithium. It provides detailed information on prices, production by country, production by company, development projects update, capital expenditure, demand drivers, emissions, safety in mining and regulatory updates in mining.
Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2024" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global mining industry. It provides commodity trends covering price trends, production, capital expenditure of leading miners, development projects momentum, development projects by commodity, country, company and stage.
The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global mining industry. It further provides updates on emissions, safety in mining, regulatory, developments in mining for Q3 2024, European Union's industrial production, US' industrial production, China's industrial production growth rate, China's Manufacturing PMI .
Iron ore prices, after a brief recovery in April and May, continued to decline, reaching a low of $94/t in September due to weak Chinese housing demand and declining steel production. A short-lived rally in October was fueled by optimism surrounding Chinese stimulus measures. However, the market's tepid response to these measures led to renewed price declines.
The world's largest iron ore producers, including Vale and BHP, are increasing production volumes anticipating improved market conditions and enhanced performances at key operating mines. Iron ore output from the top five increased by 2.3% year-on-year to a collective in Q3 2024.
Copper production from major mining companies such as First Quantum Minerals, Anglo American, Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto, and Glencore declined significantly in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Factors such as mine closures, lower ore grades, and operational challenges contributed to this decrease.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Macroeconomic trends Commodity trends Development projects update Capital expenditure Demand drivers Emissions Safety in Mining Appendix
