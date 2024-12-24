Lambdatest Unveils Next-Generation Smartui Experience For Visual Testing

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing has announced the general availability of its reimagined SmartUI screenshot page. This new update is all set to transform visual testing workflows, delivering a seamless, intuitive, and powerful experience tailored to the needs of testers and developers worldwide.

The redesigned SmartUI interface introduces groundbreaking enhancements that prioritize user efficiency and precision. From the new pinch-to-zoom functionality for precise screenshot inspection to a streamlined navigation system featuring a side drawer for quick browsing, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to improve productivity. The refreshed design also offers a cleaner, more spacious layout, ensuring that users can focus on what matters most-their screenshots.

Smarter workflows now empower users with an intuitive grouping of related functions, while effortless variant switching simplifies the process of comparing test results. The upgraded keyboard shortcuts and dual-side diff controls further amplify testing precision and speed, making this release a game-changer for visual testing.

“Every feature in the redesigned SmartUI page stems from listening to our users and understanding the challenges they face in real-world testing scenarios,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest.“We've gone beyond just improving functionality-we've focused on crafting an experience that makes visual testing more efficient and enjoyable.”

LambdaTest's SmartUI enhancements underscore its commitment to continuous innovation and delivering tools that empower testers and developers to achieve their best work. With this latest release, LambdaTest sets a new benchmark in visual testing excellence, reaffirming its leadership in the digital testing landscape.

For more information about SmartUI and the updated features, visit

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit,

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink