Occupation Forces Coerce Sick, Wounded Palestinians Into Evacuating Indonesian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces coerced Palestinian patients and wounded into evacuating the Indonesian hospital in Bait Lahia, North Gaza Governorate.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation surrounded the hospital and forced the patients and the wounded to evacuate, coinciding with artillery shelling targeting the area around the hospital and various parts of Bait Lahia.

WAFA reported that the patients had to leave on foot toward Gaza City.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, causing significant damage inside the facility. Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike on the Tel al-Zaatar area in the Jabalia refugee camp, and continued demolitions in the southern region of the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwestern part of Gaza City.

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to a continuous Israeli assault by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 45,317 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 107,713 others. Thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, with rescue and ambulance teams unable to reach them.

