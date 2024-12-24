12 Killed In Explosion At Turkish Factory
12/24/2024 4:01:29 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 12 people were killed and three others injured by an explosion that occurred in an explosives factory in northwestern Turkiye.
The explosion occurred in a factory where explosives are produced, killing 12 and injuring 3, Governor of Balikesir province Ismail Ustaoglu announced.
The governor added that there is no possibility of a terrorist act, noting that the explosion was assessed as being caused by technical reasons, and that the Turkish authorities have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances of the explosion.
