12 Killed In Explosion At Turkish Factory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 12 people were killed and three others by an explosion that occurred in an explosives factory in northwestern Turkiye.

The explosion occurred in a factory where explosives are produced, killing 12 and injuring 3, Governor of Balikesir province Ismail Ustaoglu announced.

The governor added that there is no possibility of a act, noting that the explosion was assessed as being caused by technical reasons, and that the Turkish authorities have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances of the explosion.

