12 Killed In Explosion At Turkish Factory

12 Killed In Explosion At Turkish Factory


12/24/2024 4:01:29 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 12 people were killed and three others injured by an explosion that occurred in an explosives factory in northwestern Turkiye.
The explosion occurred in a factory where explosives are produced, killing 12 and injuring 3, Governor of Balikesir province Ismail Ustaoglu announced.
The governor added that there is no possibility of a terrorist act, noting that the explosion was assessed as being caused by technical reasons, and that the Turkish authorities have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances of the explosion.

Gulf Times

