Catalogue Market In Germany, France, And Italy To Hit USD 30.3 Billion By 2032 Registering A CAGR Of 20.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Germany France and Italy Catalogue Market by Type and Vertical: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032,” The Germany, France and Italy catalogue market size was valued at $4,611 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $30,303 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Surge in internet penetration and rise in number of smartphones are key factors that fuel the adoption of catalogue across Germany, France, and Italy. Moreover, cost-effectiveness of catalogue strategy for marketing and advertising for vendors drives the market growth. In addition, catalogue strategy influences purchasing decisions of customers and enhances brand value of a company. For instance, as per DigitalPress, 84% of customers purchase items after referring to catalogue.



The Germany, France, and Italy catalogue market is segmented into type, industry vertical, and country. Depending on type, the market is categorized into digital and print or paper. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & e-commerce, FMCG, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Germany, France, and Italy. Furthermore, rise in penetration of smartphones coupled with strong internet access in Germany, France, and Italy and surge in need to enhance customer experience & satisfaction. In addition, an increase in the use of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector has fostered the growth of the market. However, the rise in popularity of alternative marketing and advertising strategies has hampered market growth.



On the basis of type, the print or paper segment dominated the catalogue market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. A printed catalogue is an important element of the sales and marketing team. It has all the vital information about products or services, influences buying decisions of consumers, and provides maximum percentage of success ratio. In addition, due to rapid digitalization, customers are being bombarded with massive information about several products & services online, which they tend to ignore most of the times. However, the printed catalogue gives the exact information required for customers, which fosters the demand for print and paper.



COVID-19 forced several organizations to adopt remote work policies. The transition led to a rapid increase in demand for tools to support remote teams and workflows. While there are certainly challenges involved in going fully remote, digital catalogues are helping as powerful marketing tool for sectors such as media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and BFSI.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has made end users realize the importance of IoT, digitalization, and automation, which is expected to increase their focus on implementing digital catalogue marketing strategy as full-fledged. This will lead to aggressive deployment of digital catalogue marketing for products and services among large enterprises as well as SMEs in the coming years. Furthermore, automation in digital catalogue for upgradation and customer support fostered the growth of the catalogue market during COVID-19.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By type, the paper or print segment accounted for the largest Germany France and Italy catalogue market share in 2022.



Country, Germany generated the highest revenue in 2021.



On the basis of industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.



The Germany France and Italy catalogue Market is dominated by key players such as Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop, Bonial, E.Leclerc, Esselunga SpA, Lidl, METRO AG, Offerista group GmbH, Rewe, Selex group, Shopfully, Tiendeo, and Végé. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



