Former us president Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever, condition not urgent

(MENAFN) Previous US Leader Bill Clinton has been hospitalized following having a fever, in line with the deputy of the Democrat.



"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Angel Ureña posted on X, formerly Twitter.



He added that Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC on Monday evening for testing and observation after acquiring a fever.



Mr Ureña's statement did not give more information on the Arkansas Democrat's situation, however, US news reports point out Clinton is predicted to recover.



NBC News was informed by a Clinton-affiliated source that the situation is "not urgent" and that the former president will be "fine." According to the news network, Clinton was conscious and awake.





The 42nd president of the United States, who held the office from 1993 to 2001, is experiencing yet another health concern.



The last time the 78-year-old Clinton was admitted to the hospital was in 2021, when he had a blood illness that lasted six days. It is also well known that he has previously experienced heart problems.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026242