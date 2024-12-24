8Th Round Of Azerbaijan Basketball League Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 8th round of the Azerbaijan League has concluded, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the game, "Ordu" defeated "Ganja" 79:77, and "Shaki" defeated "Sumgayit" 89:66.

In the previous games of the round, "Neftchi" defeated NTD 81:68, "Sarhadchi" won against "Nakhchivan" 86:65, "Sabah" defeated "Absheron" 94:71, and "Guba" won against "Lankaran" 89:60.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.