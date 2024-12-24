8Th Round Of Azerbaijan Basketball League Wraps Up
Date
12/24/2024 2:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The 8th round of the Azerbaijan basketball League has concluded,
Azernews reports.
On the last day of the game, "Ordu" defeated "Ganja" 79:77, and
"Shaki" defeated "Sumgayit" 89:66.
In the previous games of the round, "Neftchi" defeated NTD
81:68, "Sarhadchi" won against "Nakhchivan" 86:65, "Sabah" defeated
"Absheron" 94:71, and "Guba" won against "Lankaran" 89:60.
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku.
In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European
Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz
2010 International Basketball Tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109026093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.