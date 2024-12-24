KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 66 Cents To USD 73.90 Pb
KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 66 cents to USD 73.90 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared with USD 73.24 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global level, the brent crude fell by 31 cents to USD 72.63 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 22 cents to USD 69.24 pb. (end)
