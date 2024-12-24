Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 Worth US$250,000 Now Open For Nominations Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Registered nurses from across the world can submit their applications through in their preferred languages by February 10, 2025 .

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aster DM Healthcare has announced the fourth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, inviting nurses worldwide to apply for the prestigious USD 250,000 prize. The award recognizes exceptional contributions to healthcare, celebrating the dedication and impact of nurses across diverse areas of practice.

Registered nurses can submit their applications via , showcasing their work in Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community Service, or Research Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. Applicants may choose one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution to highlight their multifaceted efforts.







The evaluation process will be meticulously overseen by an independent jury and supported by Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Following a thorough review, the Grand Jury, composed of global healthcare experts, will select the top 10 finalists. The winner will be announced in May 2025, aligning with International Nurses Day.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said ,“This award reflects our commitment to recognizing and amplifying the voices of nurses who are integral to advancing global healthcare. Each edition uncovers extraordinary stories of resilience, innovation, and care, inspiring us to continue honouring their remarkable contributions.”

The first Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, held in Dubai in 2022, honored Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya. In 2023, Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK won the second edition. The 2024 edition, held in India, received over 78,000 nominations from 202 countries. Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from the Philippines won for her work leading the aeromedical evacuation system in the Philippine Army, improving survival rates by enabling rapid treatment in conflict zones.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”.

