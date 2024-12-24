Prince Harry And Wife Meghan Markle 'Rarely Together Anymore' Amid Failed Romance: Royal Family Insider

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Even after Prince Harry publicly addressed divorce rumours with wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has noticed that the couple is 'rarely together anymore'.

A RadarOnline report, citing sources, said Harry and Meghan's case feels like a“case of 'he who doth protest too much. Everyone has noticed they're rarely together anymore.”

In recent months, the royal couple has travelled without one another, raising speculations that they're living separate lives.

Even though the source alleged that it's "very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever", that doesn't mean there aren't some areas they want to, and need to, work on.

"One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they've vowed to tackle that proactively."

To ensure their connection, the Suits actress is reportedly adamant about planning special trips with just Harry , without their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“They're really going to carve out the time. They need to; otherwise, their schedules will get so jammed. They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace, which can get them worked up. They're not going to sweat that stuff anymore,” the source said.

According to RadarOnline's source, Meghan is the one who wants to avoid discussing the royal family since Harry is not on the best terms with them.

The approach is“straight out of Meghan's California therapy-speak playbook,” the inside said, adding that she'll move heaven and earth to“avoid divorce”.

“A custody case would be way too messy to comprehend, and thanks to Harry's family, he has endless means. Meghan will be making it very clear that no matter how stressful life in the US gets, divorce is not an option,” the insider said.

Prince Harry on divorce rumours

On December 4 at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City, Prince Harry said , "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10 or 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

He added: "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."