(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador's has voted to overturn a seven-year ban on metal mining, igniting a fierce debate about the country's economic future and environmental protection. President Nayib Bukele, known for his unconventional approaches to governance, championed the move as a path to prosperity. The new law allows activities throughout the country, except in nature reserves and critical watersheds.



Bukele claims El Salvador sits on a mine, literally. He suggests the country's untapped reserves could be worth up to $3 trillion, a staggering figure representing over 8,800% of the current GDP. The president argues that responsible mining could transform the nation's struggling economy, potentially generating billions in revenue from extracting just a fraction of these deposits.



However, this decision has not been met with universal approval. Environmental groups and the Catholic Church warn of potential ecological damage, particularly to water sources and biodiversity. They point to past mining activities that led to water contamination, such as in the San Sebastian River.





Bukele's $3 Trillion Gamble: El Salvador's Mining Revival

The law includes provisions to address these concerns, banning the use of toxic mercury in gold mining and requiring private companies to form joint ventures with the government. These measures aim to ensure responsible resource extraction and state oversight.



El Salvador's econom has long struggled with slow growth and high poverty rates. With 27% of Salvadorans living in poverty and 70% working in the informal sector, Bukele sees mining as a potential solution to these persistent challenges.



This move follows Bukele's pattern of bold economic strategies, including his previous decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. As El Salvador prepares to reopen its mining sector, the world watches with interest. The country's experience could provide valuable insights into the challenges of balancing economic development with environmental stewardship in developing nations.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109026069