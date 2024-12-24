KBC Group shareholder syndicate following extension of shareholder agreements

Cera and KBC Ancora, together with MRBB and the other stable shareholders, confirmed on 29 November 2024 they would be extending unchanged their anchoring agreement with respect to KBC Group for a further term of ten years. The extension of the syndicate agreement came into effect on 1 December 2024. Cera, KBC Ancora, MRBB and the Other Stable will henceforth group together 41.75% of the total number of KBC Group shares. In this way, the shareholders concerned will continue to ensure the shareholder stability and development of the KBC group.

Together with MRBB and the Other Stable Shareholders (AVAs), Cera and KBC Ancora are ensuring the shareholder stability and development of the KBC group. A shareholder agreement was signed for this purpose on 23 December 2004, for an initial period of ten years. These arrangements were extended in updated form for a further ten years with effect from 1 December 2014, and were extended unchanged on 1 December 2024 for a further 10-year period.

In this context, as reported on 29 November 2024, Cera, KBC Ancora, MRBB and Other Stable Shareholders have adhered with all their shares to the shareholder agreement and will henceforth group together 41.75% of the total number of KBC Group shares in issue. This is well above the 30% threshold which is important in the context of the Belgian law on public takeover bids. For the purposes of the syndicate agreement, Cera (4.0%) and its subsidiary KBC Ancora (18.6%) are considered to be a single party.

Composition of the shareholder syndicate (from 1 December 2024):