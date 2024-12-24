Blake Lively Not Looking 'Hot' In It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni Said: More Details From Alleged Sexual Harassment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blake Lively has raised serious complaints against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of It Ends With Us. Lively has filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, unprofessional behaviour and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

As per the complaint, Baldoni reportedly had an emotional breakdown in Lively's dressing room on the second day of filming. He allegedly delayed production for hours, upset over social comments claiming that Lively looked“old” and“unattractive” in paparazzi photos from the movie set.

“He cried in Ms. Lively's dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set,” RadarOnline quoted the actress' complaint as stating.

Lively reassured him that her character's appearance in those scenes, portraying a woman recovering from domestic abuse, needed to look authentic, not“hot”.

The lawsuit further alleges that Baldoni seemed overly focused on Lively's physical appeal, disrupting the set with his behaviour. His outburst caused delays that affected the quality of an emotional scene, which had to be filmed hastily.

The lawsuit also details instances where Baldoni allegedly made inappropriate remarks about women on set, referred to them as“sexy” and pressured Lively to remove her coat to reveal her outfit.

He is also accused of improvising intimate scenes without prior discussion, including biting and sucking on Lively's lip during multiple takes, which caused her discomfort.

In response to the allegations, Baldoni's lawyer dismissed the claims as“false and outrageous”, accusing Lively of attempting to repair her reputation. His talent agency has since dropped Baldoni.