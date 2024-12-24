2025 London Design Awards: Celebrating Excellence In Global Design Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 London Design Awards Call for Entries

2025 London Design Awards Statuettes - Platinum, & Silver

The highly anticipated 2025 London Design Awards is set to return, shining a spotlight on exceptional creativity and innovation in the design industry.

LDN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 2025 London Design Awards is set to return, shining a spotlight on exceptional creativity and innovation in the design industry. As one of the premier international design competitions, the awards celebrate pioneers, innovators, and rising stars who are redefining the boundaries of design excellence across various disciplines.

The 2025 edition will build on the success of previous years, recognising outstanding contributions in Architecture, Interior Design, Product Design, Landscape Design, Packaging Design, and more. Designers from around the globe are invited to showcase their vision, ingenuity, and impact, making the London Design Awards a global platform for recognising excellence and inspiring the future of design.

“The London Design Awards is not just a competition; it's a celebration of the transformative power of design,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“We are thrilled to bring together the brightest design professionals and recognise their contributions to shaping the future of design.”

Key Information for 2025 Entrants:

.Eligibility: Open to architects, interior designers, product designers, graphic designers, UX/UI designers, and creatives from all backgrounds.

.Categories: Includes Product Design Awards , Architectural Design, Interior Design, Packaging Design, Landscape Design, Conceptual Design, and more.

.Levels of Winning: Platinum, Gold, and Silver awards will be presented to the best designers, celebrating exceptional creativity and innovation in design.

.Prestigious Judging Panel: Esteemed industry leaders and experts will bring their unparalleled expertise to evaluate submissions, ensuring a fair and rigorous process.

.Iconic Trophy: Designs of the Year will receive the iconic London Design Awards trophy, a symbol of global design excellence and creative ingenuity.

The submission period for entries will open on 20 December 2024 and close on 9 May 2025. Designers and creative agencies of all scales are encouraged to participate and seize this opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience.

For further details about the 2025 London Design Awards, including submission guidelines, a complete list of categories, and key dates, please visit: .

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the awards promote the works of brilliant designers across fields such as interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication, and services, bringing everlasting recognition to those who surpass the industry's highest standards.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

