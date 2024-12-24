US Expresses Concern Over Sentencing Of 25 Civilians By Pakistan Military Court

“The United States is deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023. These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“The United States continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan's constitution,” he added.

However, a close aide of President-elect Donald Trump described it as too little and too weak.

“You are late. And this is too little and too weak. Speak normally. Free Imran Khan,” said Richard Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence under President Trump in 2020 and was the US ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna joined Grenell in seeking freedom for Imran Khan.

“I agree with Richard Grenell. It's time to free Imran Khan and allow the people of Pakistan to hold new democratic elections,” Khanna said.

“Free Imran Khan. This is bipartisan. We need to not recognize the rigged election in Pakistan and the new government. We need a new election in Pakistan and Imran Khan needs to be out of jail,” Khanna said in a video posted on a social media platform.

Former Trump envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said it is time to put more pressure on Pakistan, especially the military, to facilitate reaching a balanced political agreement with PTI and the release of Imran Khan.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now