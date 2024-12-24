J&K Adds 800 MBBS Seats, 344 DNB In 4 Years

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a remarkable rise in the healthcare facilities between 2019 and 2024. The number of medical colleges has nearly tripled, from 4 to 11, while Ayurvedic and Unani colleges, nonexistent in 2019, have now reached two.

The data available reveals that MBBS seats have increased by 800, from 500 to 1300, and postgraduate (PG) seats have seen a rise of 151, from 513 to 664.

In addition, DNB seats have expanded from 20 to an impressive 364, making advanced medical training more accessible.

Nursing and paramedical education have also seen massive growth. B.Sc. Nursing seats have jumped from 685 to 2020, while B.Sc. (Paramedical) and M.Sc. Nursing seats, which did not exist in 2019, now stand at 1660 and 143, respectively.

Health & Wellness Centres have emerged as a cornerstone of rural health, growing from zero to 3104 in five years. Similarly, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have increased from 47 to 270, while Amrit Pharmacies, introduced recently, now number 22.

Ambulance services have also been bolstered, with 489 new 102-108 ambulances introduced to the region .

