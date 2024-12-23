Jordanian Foreign Minister Urges Inclusive Syrian Government In Damascus Talks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi met with Syria's de-facto leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in Damascus on Monday, urging the formation of a Syrian that represents all factions. During the meeting, Mr Safadi emphasised the need for a comprehensive process to resolve the ongoing crisis in Syria and called on the United Nations to provide assistance.

Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at rebuilding the country, which has been ravaged by years of conflict. According to Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV, the two officials also discussed avenues of cooperation, including trade, border management, aid, electricity connections and security matters.

Safadi expressed support for“a government that represents all spectrums in Syria,” as well as for“the drafting of a new constitution.” He was quoted as saying,“We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state,” and added that“the Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference.”

This was the first trip to Syria by a senior Jordanian official since the fall of the previous government. Images distributed by the Jordanian foreign ministry showed Safadi and Al-Sharaa shaking hands. Jordan, which shares a border with Syria to the south, previously hosted a summit earlier this month where top Arab, Turkish, EU and US diplomats called for an inclusive and peaceful transition in Syria.

Safadi also raised concerns about Israel's growing involvement in Syria, warning that it was exacerbating regional conflicts.

Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Golani, whose Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) spearheaded the offensive that led to the toppling of the previous government on December 8, has recently received senior officials from various countries in the Middle East and beyond.

Following his visit, Safadi contacted his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty. The two ministers discussed the most significant developments in Syria, with the Egyptian Foreign Minister receiving a briefing from Mr Safadi on the outcomes of his recent trip. They both reiterated the importance of supporting the Syrian state, respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, they emphasized the need to enhance coordination among active regional and international stakeholders to bolster support for Syria and the Syrian people's efforts to rebuild their nation and institutions. This, they agreed, should be achieved through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process that involves all segments of Syrian society and guarantees their rights.



