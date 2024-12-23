Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Targets Expanded Market Reach With X And Tiktok Integration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Thumzup Corporation, a company at the forefront of modernizing the social media branding and marketing with its unique approach, looks to expand advertiser reach through strategic integration with X and TikTok

These strategic moves will complement the company's current integration with Instagram, and will allow for unified campaign management to create and customize branded content across all the platforms

So far this year, Thumzup has realized a 202% growth in advertisers, underscoring the platform's escalating appeal across diverse business sectors The new integrations highlight the company's commitment to maximize advertiser reach with their revolutionary approach of turning everyday users into brand ambassadors

Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , a Los Angeles-based company that is disrupting the social media branding and marketing industry with its unique platform, designed to connect advertisers directly with everyday social media users, is looking to further expand its advertiser reach through strategic integrations with the two leading social media platforms, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. The launch with X is already underway ( ), and TikTok upcoming ( ). These ambitious moves complement the company's current integration with Instagram and will disrupt traditional advertising models, mainly through scalable user-driven content monetizationn ( ).

Such initiatives highlight Thumzup's commitment to maximizing advertiser reach and turning everyday users into brand ambassadors. Today, the company is the only platform that makes it easy for any brand or business to pay people cash to share a brand or business with their personal friends on their...

