Olympus Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For The Fourth Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Dec 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), one of the most globally recognized corporate sustainability indices. Olympus has now been named to the DJSI World for four consecutive years. Olympus has also been named to the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) for six.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are corporate sustainability evaluation indices for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment. Jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI track the financial performance of leading companies according to ESG criteria. These indices are updated annually to include companies with excellent corporate sustainability practices.

In 2024, 321 companies were selected as DJSI World members from approximately 3,500 companies worldwide in 62 industry sectors. Olympus is one of the 7 companies out of 71 to have been included in the DJSI World Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector. In addition to”Tax Reporting,””Risk and Crisis Management” and”Labor Practices,” Olympus was recognized this year with improved scores in the areas of”Climate Strategy” and”Materiality” compared to last year.

In the area of”Climate Strategy”, Olympus was recognized for

its near-term targets1 and net-zero target2 being approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the area of”Materiality”, Olympus was recognized for its appropriate target setting and policy management aimed at resolving important issues.

Comment from Yasuo Takeuchi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairperson and ESG Officer at Olympus

“We have made changes to our management structure as a shift towards the next level of growth in FY2024 and beyond. Under the new structure, we have worked in an even more unified manner to take a proactive approach to ESG goals and actively strengthen our efforts to address our materiality. We are very pleased to have been selected by DJSI World for the fourth consecutive year, as we consider it a recognition of our efforts. Olympus will continue to actively develop a variety of initiatives to fulfill Our Purpose of 'Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling,' and to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.”

ESG Initiatives

For more information on Olympus' ESG initiatives, please refer to its Integrated Report 2024 and the Sustainability page on its website.

In addition to the DJSI World and Asia Pacific, Olympus was also named to the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

1 Olympus commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 70% by FY2031 from a FY2020 base year.

Olympus also commits that 80% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and service, capital goods, and upstream transportation and distribution will have science-based targets by FY2028.

2 Olympus commits to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2040.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp .

