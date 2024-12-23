Discover The SNEK (Snek) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that SNEK (SNEK) has been listed on XT Exchange! The SNEK/USDT trading pair is available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs) .









About SNEK (Snek)

SNEK is a deflationary memecoin launched on the blockchain, rapidly becoming a cultural phenomenon and a symbol of fun and creativity in the web3 space.

As the most actively traded token on Cardano, SNEK unites the ecosystem, sparking excitement within its community and helping drive the broader adoption of cryptocurrency. Rooted in internet culture and driven by a passionate online following, SNEK plays a key role in onboarding users to the world of web3.

Similar to other iconic memecoins like Pepe, Bonk, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin, SNEK has secured its place among the top meme-driven, community-focused cryptocurrencies. It continues to challenge the boundaries of what a memecoin can accomplish, with the goal of advancing both social and decentralized finance within and beyond the Cardano ecosystem.

The listing of SNEK on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone for the project, offering greater visibility and access to the global crypto market. With XT Exchange's commitment to supporting vibrant and innovative projects like SNEK, users can look forward to an exciting and seamless trading experience.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.



