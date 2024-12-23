(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Apellis on August 2, 2023 with a Class Period from January 28, 2021 to July 28, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Apellis have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants allegedly misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE's clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Apellis, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

