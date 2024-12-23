SEZZLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sezzle Inc. On Behalf Of Sezzle Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sezzle Inc. (“Sezzle” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SEZL) on behalf of Sezzle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sezzle has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that:“Sezzle seems to be boosting its near-term subscription numbers with sketchy enrollment practices. The company has faced numerous customer complaints for enrolling users into recurring monthly subscriptions without their awareness, according to user complaints and the company's own FAQ.” Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sezzle shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

