Chart-Topping Artist DPB Unveils Heartwarming Film 'The Wonders Of Christmas'

The former member of Grammy and Dove award nominated group, D.O.C., #1 Airplay Charting, DPB has released a 30-minute animated and accompanying soundtrack.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DPB Pictures, in collaboration with DBP Muzik Inc, DOB Interactive, Ouiwey Films, and the BreBro International Group Family of companies, is proud to announce the release of their latest creation,“The Wonders of Christmas.” This touching and inspirational film, a labor of love by Brent Beck and David P. Brooks (DPB), is now available for download at .

“The Wonders of Christmas” follows the journey of Vickie, a pregnant single mother whose life is turned upside down by tragic news. Facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Vickie's story unfolds as a powerful testament to the resilience of faith, the strength of community, and the boundless power of prayer. From heartache to hope, viewers will witness an emotional story of love, giving, and miraculous blessings that resonate far beyond the holiday season.

Early audiences have praised the film's ability to evoke both tears of sorrow and joy, cementing its place as a timeless classic for families to treasure.“This movie is a reminder of the extraordinary things God can do through faith and unity,” said DPB.“The message is needed now more than ever.”

The film features standout performances by DPB as Pastor, Brent Beck as Dr. Brent, Journey Eiland as Vickie, and Anna Johnson as Stacey. Additional characters, including Fred (Adoption Case Worker), and Dave and Liz (Adoptive Parents), were voiced by DPB, Brent Beck, and Journey Eiland.

With automation by Ouiwey Collins and direction under the creative collaboration of DPB and Brent Beck, the production team has delivered a polished, heartwarming film experience.

The emotional depth of“The Wonders of Christmas” is further amplified by its stirring soundtrack. Featuring three original songs and five tracks, the soundtrack includes:

"Wonder Bells" – A Top 10 hit on NRT charts (Top 40 AC and Christian), written by DPB, with music by DPB and Ouiwey Collins.

"12 Blessings" – Written by DPB and composed by Ouiwey Collins.

"The Wonders of Christmas" – Written by Journey Eiland and DPB, with music by Ouiwey Collins.

Instrumental and karaoke versions of“Wonder Bells” round out the collection.

The soundtrack is a testament to the collaborative genius of the DPB creative family, offering listeners both emotional resonance and festive joy.

Available now at , audiences can choose from four download options:

Movie Download

Soundtrack Download

Holiday Pack (Movie + Soundtrack)

Share Pack (2 Movie Downloads)

Every download includes an immediate download option and an email link, with a portion of sales donated to charity partners, ensuring each purchase extends blessings to others.

Though centered around Christmas,“The Wonders of Christmas” offers a timeless message of love and faith.“Christmas is a reminder to bless others every day, not just during the holidays,” DPB emphasized.“The greatest gift is God's love, and this movie is an invitation to experience that message anew.”

About DPB

David Paul Brooks, known for his dynamic musical style and faith-driven messages, continues to inspire audiences worldwide. With a career spanning collaborations with icons like Bootsy Collins, Salt 'n Pepa, and Kirk Franklin, DPB's commitment to ministry, music, and community outreach remains unwavering. For more information on DPB and his music, visit .

