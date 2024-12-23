(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc (“Cassava” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between February 7, 2024 to November 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until February 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Cassava's leading drug candidate, simufilam. Defendants' statements included, among other things, clear confidence in simufilam's ability to treat Alzheimer's Disease. On November 25, 2024, Cassava released topline results for the first of its two ongoing Phase 3 studies on simufilam, the“ReThink-ALZ” study. The results indicated that simufilam failed to meet each of the pre-specified primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints; in sum, simufilam failed to outperform the placebo.

Following this news, the price of Cassava's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $26.48 per share on November 22, 2024, Cassava's stock price fell to $4.30 per share on November 25, 2024, a decline of about 83.76% in the span of just a single day.

