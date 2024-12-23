PARTNER Real Estate Celebrates Top Agent Award Recipient Vitria Karyoatmodjo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PARTNER proudly recognized Vitria Karyoatmodjo as one of this year's Top Agent Award recipients during a celebratory evening at The Turnip Rose Promenade in Costa Mesa. Vitria's exceptional service, dedication to her clients, and ability to achieve outstanding results underscore the values and excellence that define PARTNER Real Estate.Vitria Karyoatmodjo: Turning Challenges into Success StoriesVitria's career is marked by her ability to navigate complex situations and deliver results that exceed client expectations. One of her most notable successes involved helping a client find an off-market property near their son's school, negotiating a $50,000 closing cost credit in the process.In another extraordinary instance, Vitria stepped in to assist a homeowner facing foreclosure and an impending auction. By negotiating with the lender, she reduced the loan amount by $70,000, enabling the homeowner to sell their property with equity and walk away with $100,000 more than expected.“Helping clients navigate challenging circumstances and achieve their goals is incredibly fulfilling,” Vitria said.“I'm honored to be part of PARTNER Real Estate, where we're empowered to make a real difference for the people we serve.”In her first year as a listing agent, Vitria successfully helped seven sellers achieve their dreams, a testament to her expertise, determination, and heart for service.A Journey of Dedication and ImpactOriginally from Indonesia, Vitria moved to Seattle to pursue her bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing and Accounting at the University of Washington. After relocating to California, she dedicated 15 years to a nonprofit humanitarian organization, serving underprivileged children, families, and communities worldwide.Her transition into real estate was fueled by her passion for helping others. Vitria brings the same dedication, integrity, and reliability to her clients, ensuring they receive outstanding service and results.Community-Focused and Family-DrivenVitria lives in Monrovia, CA, with her husband Raymond and their two daughters, Claire and Charlotte. When not working, she enjoys traveling, spending time with loved ones, and volunteering at local charities and community events, further reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact.Recognizing ExcellenceThis evening's Top Agent Award celebrates Vitria's exceptional contributions to real estate and the lives of her clients. Her ability to combine market expertise with a personal touch makes her an invaluable asset to the PARTNER Real Estate family.About PARTNER Real EstatePARTNER Real Estate is a premier Southern California-based company redefining the real estate experience through collaboration, cutting-edge technology, and client-focused solutions. Empowering agents like Vitria Karyoatmodjo to achieve extraordinary results, PARTNER Real Estate is setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.For more information about PARTNER Real Estate or Vitria Karyoatmodjo, visit

