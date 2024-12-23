Donald Trump Appoints Former BID President To Lead Latin America Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump, set to begin his new term on January 20, has appointed Mauricio Claver Carone as the head of the State Department's Latin America division.



This decision signals a return to a hardline approach toward the region that characterized Trump's first term. Claver Carone, a Cuban-American, served as president of the Inter-American Development (IDB ) in 2020.



He was the first non-Latin American to hold this position. His tenure at the IDB ended abruptly due to an ethics investigation that uncovered a romantic relationship with a subordinate.



Trump emphasized Claver Carone's extensive experience in Latin American affairs. He stated,“Mauricio knows the region and understands how to prioritize U.S. interests. He is aware of the severe threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl.”



Before his role at the IDB, Claver Carone served as the senior director for Latin America at the White House during Trump 's initial term.







His conservative policies and focus on security made him a key player in Washington's strategy to counter foreign influences in Latin America.



He particularly aimed to address influences from China and Venezuela. This appointment comes during a period of heightened tensions in the hemisphere.



The U.S. faces increasing challenges, including a migrant crisis at its southern border, rising fentanyl trafficking, and growing external influences in Latin America.



Claver Carone will navigate a complex landscape where U.S. economic, political, and social interests are often scrutinized by various governments.



Claver Carone's return to public office may encounter pushback due to past controversies. However, Trump's endorsement suggests a preference for experienced figures committed to hardline policies and national security priorities.

