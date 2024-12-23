HOT LUNCH PRODUCTIONS RELEASES 'JINGLE JEWS': A HOLIDAY ACTION-COMEDY PREMIERS DECEMBER 23RD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jingle Jews melds holiday charm with classic horror elements

JINGLE JEWS: A CHRISTMAS ACTION ABOUT JEWISH DEMON HUNTERS.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Lunch Productions announces the premiere of Jingle Jews , a seven-minute holiday action-comedy which debuted on YouTube on December 23rd. Combining action, humor, and cross-cultural and philosophical themes, the proof-of-concept short tells the story of Jewish demon hunters battling supernatural forces during the holiday season.

A NEW TAKE ON HOLIDAY STORYTELLING

Jingle Jews follows David, a young man searching for purpose, as he enters the secretive world of Jewish demon hunters. David must face off against formidable foes-including Nazi vampires and a demonic Santa Claus-to protect Christmas.

According to director Adam Moses, the film“represents an opportunity to see Jewish heroes facing darkness, combining thrilling action with heartfelt storytelling.”

CREATIVE TEAM AND INSPIRATION

The proof of concept is helmed by Adam Moses, an award-winning action filmmaker, and written by Jacob Dalton, who also stars as the lead. Dalton drew upon his mixed Jewish-Christian upbringing to craft a story that blends universal themes of heroism with cultural identity.

The cast also features:

Sarah Busic as Rebecca, a classic NJG (Nice Jewish Girl) and David's live interest.

Danilo Lazo as Padre, a member of an ancient Christian order of demon hunters.

Hunter C. Smith, known for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as the menacing demonic Santa.

WHY THIS STORY MATTERS

Set during Christmas, Jingle Jews explores the idea that cultural unity can prevail in the face of darkness. The story incorporates traditional Jewish symbols, such as the Star of David and tzitzit, in its portrayal of demon hunters, offering a fresh perspective within the action-comedy genre.

BEHIND THE SCENES

The film was produced on a modest budget of $2,000 over three days, with a dedicated team bringing the ambitious project to life. The production featured stunts choreographed by Brandon Belieu and Max Heavenrich Vassilos and practical makeup effects by Lauren Sperling, who designed the film's supernatural creatures.

UPCOMING RELEASE AND FUTURE PLANS

Jingle Jews premiered on YouTube on December 23rd. Following the release, the creators aim to expand the concept into a feature-length film that delves deeper into the world of Jewish demon hunters.

