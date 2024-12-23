Unocoin Exchange Lists Morpheus’ MOR As Part Of Wider AI Embrace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listing extends the reach of MOR to over 1.5 million customers in India, one of the fastest-growing markets

Austin, TX, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus , the leading to launch Smart Agents, has announced that its native utility token MOR has been listed on Unocoin , one of India's leading trading platforms.

The listing signals Unocoin's intent to tap into the burgeoning AI space, amid growing interest among the country's investor base for quality AI-driven crypto projects, which have exploded in popularity over the course of 2024. The listing extends the reach of MOR to one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets for crypto and digital innovation, driven by an increasingly tech-savvy population.

Founded in July 2013, Unocoin emerged as India's first bonafide crypto exchange, and has gone on to serve over 1.5 million customers – playing a pivotal role in driving adoption of bitcoin and crypto in the country.

The announcement comes just weeks after Morpheus Open Source developers made $20 million MOR rewards available for AI Compute Providers, following its recent mainnet launch .

What Ethereum did for Smart Contracts, Morpheus is now doing for Smart Agents. The platform is built on four types of contributions: Code, Capital, Compute and Builders. Compute providers receive the Morpheus native token, MOR, based on hosting AI LLMs. MOR currently has over 5,000 holders and is available for trading on Aerodrome, Uniswap and CoinEx. Morpheus offers a unique model where MOR holders are entitled to receive a share of the entire network's compute on a daily basis.

The Morpheus fair launch tokenomics structure ensures the sustained development, deployment, and operation of Decentralized AI applications deployed on the Morpheus platform. Fostering a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem where all participants - be it capital providers, compute providers, coders, or builders - are fairly compensated in MOR.

This structure drives a global community of contributors and builders to collaborate on an ever-expanding scale. As AI agents increasingly dominate economic activity, Morpheus will stand at the forefront, serving as the driving force behind the evolution of Free AI.

“The intersection of AI and blockchain technology is a powder keg of innovation, and India continues to provide fertile ground for AI-centric Web3 projects to thrive,” said Open Source Contributor to Morpheus, David Johnston.“We are very excited to broaden our community in the region as we segway into 2025, which will be a banner year for our platform.”

The Morpheus Decentralized AI network more efficiently allocates AI compute power and enables users to engage in a ChatGPT-like interface that includes decentralized AI data routing, permissionless and censorship-resistant access to personal AIs, crypto payments for AIs, an AI marketplace, and AI images with multiple LLMs. The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and partners such as Lumerin.

About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralized network of personal general-purpose AIs called Smart Agents. These agents execute smart contracts, connecting to users' Web3 wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. Morpheus incorporates a large language model, the SmartContractRank algorithm, and long-term memory to enhance user interactions and decision-making. The Morpheus community has been built through the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers and allied projects. For more information on the Morpheus Ecosystem, visit:



*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



