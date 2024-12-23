Met Predicts Erratic Weather In Kashmir Till Jan 3
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With no forecast of any major wet spell for the next two weeks, the weatherman here has predicted erratic weather conditions in Kashmir valley till January 03, 2025, forecasting light snowfall over higher reaches.
The weather is expected to remain generally dry for the next three days while light rain over the plains of Jammu and light snow over the higher reaches of Chenab valley & Pirpanjal Range is expected towards Late December 27th afternoon to December 28 forenoon.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has said that the weather is expected to remain generally dry on December 29.
He said that on December 31st, the weather would remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.
From January 01 to January 3, the weather would remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated to scattered places, he said.
In its advisory, the MeT has predicted a fall in minimum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius during December 24-26 . It reads that the cold wave will continue at isolated places till 26th December.
In view of the fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory, the advisory reads.
Moreover, the night temperature has improved across the Valley with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.6 degree Celsius.
Qazigund has recorded a low of minus 4.8 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degree Celsius.
In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 4.3 degree Celsius while at Kokernag, it settled at minus 4.0 degree Celsius. Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 4.8 degree Celsius. (KNO)
