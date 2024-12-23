War Update: 164 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Nine Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, December 23, there have been 164 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline, with the most Russian recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, providing operational information at 16:00 on Monday, December 23.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire frontline has increased to 164," the message says.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers continue to use aviation, including guided air bombs, and carry out attacks on all eastern and southern fronts in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line and taking the necessary steps to prevent breakthroughs in the defense.

It was noted that the occupiers used artillery and aviation against the settlements of Bachivsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, and Oleksandrivka in Sumy region.

Additionally, Russians conducted 237 shillings of Kursk region, including 24 from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , three combat clashes occurred on Monday. The Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near Vovchansk, while two other clashes are ongoing.

Five assaults by the invaders were repelled near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Bohuslavka in the Kupiansk sector , and seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 17 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Nova Kruhliakivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Terniv, and Ivanivka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, The Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy assaults; five clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders' positions seven times today near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne. Two clashes remain unresolved.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's forces positions 13 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Dachne, Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , in the areas of Myroliubivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Novotroitske, Zelene, Novoielyzavetivka, Novoolenivka, Novopustynka, and Uspenivka, Russians have attacked 21 times since the beginning of the day, with 11 attacks have been repelled. Fierce fighting continues.

Seven enemy assaults have already been repelled in the areas of Kurakhove, Petropavlivka, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, and Andriivka in the Kurakhove sector . Eleven clashes are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlement of Andriivka, dropping two guided bombs.

In the Vremivka sector , seven out of eighteen enemy assaults near Novodarivka, Dachne, Kostiantynopilske, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, and Novosilka are ongoing. Additionally, the enemy dropped nine guided bombs on the settlements of Temyrivka and Kostiantynopil.

In the area of Bilohiria in the Huliaipole sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russians unsuccessfully attempted to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions four times.

In the Prydniprovsk sector , the Russian forces did not conduct any active actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the previous day, December 22, 234 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.