Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Returns Home From Riyadh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud and his accompanying delegation returned home on Monday after paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia. Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was received by Acting Undersecretary of the of Interior Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani. (end) amh

