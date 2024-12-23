Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Returns Home From Riyadh
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned home on Monday after paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was received by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani. (end)
