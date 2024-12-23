British Pound Remains Stable Despite Economic Stagnation
Date
12/23/2024 2:31:54 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas releases market commentary from Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A.
The British pound held steady despite mixed economic data, which pointed to ongoing challenges in the UK economy. GDP growth for Q3 was revised down to 0%, indicating stagnation in economic activity. The services sector, which is crucial to the UK economy, remained flat, while construction saw a 0.7% increase, and production contracted by 0.4%. However, a 1.9% rise in business investment may provide some support for the currency.
Trade data further clouded the outlook for the pound. The UK's current account deficit narrowed by GBP 5.9 billion to GBP 18.1 billion in Q3. While the overall trade deficit for goods and services showed slight improvement, weak exports contributed to a bearish sentiment surrounding the currency.
In the bond market, the UK 10-year bonds yield remained near the 4.6% level after declining from a multi-month peak, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Further pressure on bonds could arise if PMI data fails to show growth in the manufacturing sector.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.
MENAFN23122024000142011025ID1109024791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.