Store Closing Sales Underway At Party City Locations Nationwide

Boston, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, announced store closing sales are underway at 692 Party City locations nationwide.

The party store retailer is offering up to 50% off the original ticketed price on all merchandise. These sales provide a final opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of massive savings on top of Party City's everyday low prices on everything needed for birthday and theme parties, the holidays and New Year's Eve, wedding receptions, retirement parties, costumes and more.

“Customers are encouraged to shop early and stock up for upcoming celebrations while supplies last,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers .“Stores are fully stocked, and, with the announcement of these sales, top categories are expected to sell out fast.”

The discounts will apply at retail stores. All sales are final during the store closing event.

To locate the nearest store visit Party City's website .

Party City Holdco Inc. recently announced plans to commence a wind down of its retail and wholesale operations following exhaustive efforts to find a path forward that would allow the company to remain operating. For nearly 40 years, Party City has served as the go-to one-stop-shop for all things celebration, offering a wide selection of merchandise to help customers mark life's special moments and milestones.

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City is a global leader in the celebrations industry, delivering joy and inspiration to customers across more than 70 countries. As North America's largest party goods retailer, Party City is the go-to shopping destination for every type of celebration, offering an extensive and innovative selection of products at exceptional value.

The company has approximately 700 company-owned and franchise store locations across North America and sells online to consumers at . The company also operates Amscan, a premier designer, manufacturer, and distributor of celebration products including décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., with additional locations in the Americas and Asia, Party City is committed to helping customers create unforgettable moments for every occasion.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

