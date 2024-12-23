(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HackerNoon's 'Startups of the Year' Now Accepting Company Nominations in Engineering Industry

HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 25k startups in the Engineering category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024's Engineering category are now open.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Engineering, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 25k startups in the Engineering category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Engineering sub industries such as Electronics, Aviation & Aerospace, Electric Vehicles, and more.The Engineering category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Wellfound .Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“HackerNoon is a culmination of ten years of software engineering. Our development team has continued to improve the platform, with a seamless user experience top-of-mind. We've also built advanced voting systems for events like the Startups of the Year and Noonies. Behind the scenes, our custom-built publishing software powers HackerNoon with features such as globally fast-loading story pages, curated niche content, AI integrations in the editorial workflow, blog post translation into 77 languages, audio file generation, email delivery, blockchain backups, and more,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO, David Smooke.“Wellfound's mission is all about the connection between startups and job-seekers. We are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon to sponsor their 2024 Startups of The Year initiative. This project not only promotes the growth of emerging startups, but also aligns with our mission of creating connections between great teams and great talent," said Amit Matani, CEO of Wellfound.Nominate and vote for your favorite Engineering companies here .If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Engineering Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About WellfoundWellfound is the #1 global platform dedicated to connecting the startup ecosystem. Our mission is to empower the startup world to discover what's next, whether you're a job-seeker searching for your dream role or a startup hunting for your next great hire. Through continuous innovation of our solutions, we're bridging the gap between exciting opportunities and top-tier talent. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board-we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting new companies connect to build the future.

