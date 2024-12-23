Prime Minister Stresses Government's Commitment To Promoting Professional Media

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Monday met with President of the Jordan Press Association (JPA) Rakan Saaideh, as part of a series of meetings held with various sectors and unions.

During the meeting, held at the Prime Ministry, Hassan stressed that the is currently preparing a comprehensive plan outlining the measures needed to advance the vital role of the sector and boost its digital presence.

He stressed the government's commitment to promoting professional and objective media and welcomed constructive criticism that serves the public interest.

Hassan reaffirmed the government's dedication, as outlined in the Royal Letter of Designation, to keeping pace with developments in the media sector.

He highlighted efforts to encourage media outlets to enhance their digital transformation tools, stressing the government's intention to collaborate with relevant parties, including the JPA.

For his part, Saaideh praised the prime minister's initiative, describing these partnerships as positive and essential for addressing national issues.

He outlined the challenges facing the media sector and underscored the importance of boosting the capabilities of professional and institutional media outlets to improve the sector and its institutions.

Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Munim Oudat and Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh attended the meeting.