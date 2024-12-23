Exasol Secures Additional Contracts From The Financial Sector And Achieves Its Planned Growth Target For 2024
Exasol secures additional contracts from the financial sector and achieves its planned growth target for 2024
Exasol secures additional contracts from the financial sector and achieves its planned growth target for 2024
Nuremberg, December 23, 2024: Exasol AG, a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has further expanded its revenue with customers from the financial sector. The company has secured long-term contracts with multiple customers from the financial sector, with an annual revenue volume of over 2.0 million euros, thus achieving its growth target for the 2024 financial year.
Among the customers is one of the largest German state banks. A central data platform, based on Exasol's powerful in-memory technology, enables significantly accelerated real-time reporting for the bank's overall management and other departments. This facilitates more comprehensive and faster data insights, supporting informed decision-making and enhancing the bank's efficiency and competitiveness. The data is stored on client-owned servers within their own data center. The contract duration is five years.
"The financial sector is one of our most significant and fastest-growing key industries. With ever-increasing data volumes and stringent regulations regarding data security, companies need to find efficient ways to analyze their data in real-time without falling into a cost trap," explains Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG. "We are pleased with the strong demand in this area and also observe a trend in other industries such as healthcare and telecommunications to increasingly manage their data within their own data centers."
Investor Relations Contact
Christoph Marx
Phone: +49 911 2399 114
Email: ...
