EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report

23.12.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052



Trostberg, December 23 rd , 2024



3 rd Interim Report

In the period from December 16th up to and including December 20th, 2024, a total of 9,277 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 25,578. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 2024-12-16 3,060 59.5768 182,305.00 2024-12-17 3,050 59.8544 182,556.00 2024-12-18 3,167 58.6155 185,635.40 2024-12-19 - - - 2024-12-20 - - - Σ 9,277 59.3399 550,496.40

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at #c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Alzchem Group AG - Managing Board -

23.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Alzchem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2056953



End of News EQS News Service