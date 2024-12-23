Avolta Completes Cancellation Of 6.1 Million Shares
Date
12/23/2024 2:10:42 PM
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta completes cancellation of 6.1 million shares
23.12.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 6,104,570 treasury shares, effective 17 December 2024. The planned cancellation of the shares was announced with the third-quarter earnings on 31 October 2024 .
Avolta's registered share capital now amounts to CHF 732,548,405, representing 146,509,681 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.
For further information:
CONTACT
| Rebecca McClellan
| Cathy Jongens
|
|
| Global Head
Investor Relations
| Director Corporate
Communications
| Phone : +44 7543 800 405
| Phone : +41 79 288 09 36
| ...
| ...
|
|
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Avolta AG
|
| Brunngässlein 12
|
| 4010 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41612664444
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0023405456
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2057103
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN23122024004691010666ID1109024570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.