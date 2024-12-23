عربي


Avolta Completes Cancellation Of 6.1 Million Shares


12/23/2024 2:10:42 PM

Avolta completes cancellation of 6.1 million shares
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 6,104,570 treasury shares, effective 17 December 2024. The planned cancellation of the shares was announced with the third-quarter earnings on 31 October 2024 .

Avolta's registered share capital now amounts to CHF 732,548,405, representing 146,509,681 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.

