CACI Named To Forbes America's Best Companies List

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., December 23, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Companies by Forbes for 2025. This new list was implemented to recognize companies that excel across a broad spectrum of industries making it Forbes' most comprehensive company ranking ever conducted, rating over 60 measures in 11 categories.

“I could not be prouder of this recognition, which is driven by our employees' talent, innovation, and commitment, and supported by our culture of good character, ethics, and integrity,” said John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “At CACI, we prove what's possible every day by coming together as a team to drive the future of national security. It is an honor to lead this incredibly dedicated group of people who consistently deliver meaningful results for our customers and exceed their expectations.”

Of the 2,000 companies evaluated, the top 300 were included. CACI achieved high marks, ranking in the top 15%, for public trust, employee sentiment, and financial strength.

CACI has been recognized by Forbes multiple times in the past year, also being named to the lists for America's Most Trusted Companies , America's Dream Employers , America's Best Employers for Engineers , Best Employers for Veterans , Best Employers for Women , Best Employers for New Grads , and America's Best Large Employers .

Visit us to learn more about CACI's nearly 63-year legacy as a trusted U.S. government partner.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at .

