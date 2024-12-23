France Mourns Mayotte Victims Amid Uncertainy Over Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France on Monday observed a day of mourning for the in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as the clock ticked for President Emmanuel to appoint the fourth in a year marked by crisis.

The widely-expected announcement of the government of new prime Francois Bayrou was postponed on Sunday, with the Elysee saying the new cabinet would not be named before 1700 GMT Monday, worsening uncertainty in the second largest EU economy.

Macron and his wife Brigitte observed a moment of silence in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the victims in Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory where at least 35 people were killed and 2,500 injured. Authorities have warned the death toll could soar.

Prime Minister Bayrou said the silence "conveys a collective mourning, a sense of solidarity with all those who are suffering, and a commitment that the national community will be there to rebuild Mayotte."

The 73-year-old centrist was appointed on December 13 after the fall of a short-lived conservative-led government.

Bayrou had said he hoped that his new administration would be presented "over the weekend" and "in any case before Christmas".

Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday but contrary to expectations the composition of a new administration was not announced.

Estelle Youssouffa, who represents Mayotte in the French parliament, criticised Bayrou for not travelling to the cyclone-hit archipelago and planning to announce his government during a day of national mourning.

"I'm with our people, who have no water and have not seen any help. I'm desperately calling for the army to be sent in to try and prevent the situation from descending into anarchy," Youssouffa told broadcaster France Inter earlier Monday.

She criticised politicians who she said were obsessed with "reshuffling" ministers at a time when Mayott was in great distress.

French politics has been deadlocked since Macron gambled on snap elections this summer. The move backfired with no party or alliance securing a majority.

The country was plunged into fresh chaos this month after the far right and left joined forces to oust Bayrou's predecessor Michel Barnier, the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic which began in 1958.

Bayrou's priority is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a budget for next year.

He is hoping to bring in figures from the left, right and centre to protect his government from possible censure.

Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate, and the fourth of 2024.

Many commentators are already predicting Bayrou's premiership will be short-lived.