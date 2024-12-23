Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets New Syria Administration Leader

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Monday in Damascus with Leader of the new administration of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed Al Sharaa.

The two sides discussed the close bilateral relations and ways to boost them, the future of Syria and prospects for the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Syrian people across all fields.

The deliberations also included the required support for the Damascus International Airport to resume operations, within the framework of Qatar's humanitarian and development assistance.

HE Al Khulaifi affirmed the State of Qatar's unrelenting support for the Syrian brothers to build a state of institutions, governed by justice, freedom, development and peace.

In this regard, His Excellency stressed the need to ensure the unity of Syria, work towards a peaceful power transfer through a political process that includes the whole spectrum of Syrian society under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, and foster efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's praise for the measures adopted by the new Syrian administration.