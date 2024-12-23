Odisha Transport Dept Inks Mou With IIT Madras To Improve Road Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) The State Authority (STA) of Odisha on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Madras to implement innovative Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) strategies and road safety measures to improve road safety across the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the for state Commerce and Transport Department.

As per a press statement issued by the state transport department, the collaboration between STA and IIT Madras represents a major milestone in Odisha's journey towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Odisha' by fostering safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems.

The STA aims to impactful IEC campaigns that empower citizens to adopt safe road practices and behaviors by leveraging IIT Madras' expertise in road safety technology and communication.

This partnership will focus on implementing the 4E Model of road safety -- Engineering (Road and Vehicle Design), Enforcement, Emergency Care, Education, with Empathy (Human Factors) -- to address safety comprehensively and effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jena said: "The partnership with IIT-Madras marks a crucial step in the government's mission to make Odisha's roads safer. By blending cutting-edge research with practical, community-driven IEC strategies, we are making significant strides toward achieving our vision of a Viksit Odisha -- a state where safety and innovation coexist for the benefit of every citizen."

Presenting last year's statistics on road accidents and fatalities in the state, Jena said that the MoU's initiatives will focus on leveraging modern technology, real-time data, and engaging communication tools to effectively address high-risk groups and foster long-lasting behavioural changes in road safety.

"Educational content, workshops, and state-wide campaigns will be rolled out to reduce road accidents and fatalities, while targeted outreach efforts will engage diverse groups, from school children to professional drivers,” added Jena.

Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department said that such a collaborative effort underscores the government of Odisha's unwavering commitment to improving road safety, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable, safer urban mobility ecosystem. Through this initiative, the state takes a decisive step towards realising its vision of a Viksit Odisha.