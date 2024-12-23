Mizoram: Two Held For Lynching A Youth Over Stealing Money

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Dec 24 (IANS) Mizoram have arrested two members of a Village Defence Party (VDP) in connection with killing a 31-year-old man near Aizawl over allegations of stealing money, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the two accused identified as K. T. Zonunsanga, 31, and R. Lalhmangaihzuala, 56, were arrested on Sunday and produced before a local court, which sent them to police custody.

Both the detainees are members of the VDP in the Tuirial Airfield area.

The accused reportedly killed the victim David Lalmuanpuia on December 18 over his alleged involvement in a theft case in the Tuirial Airfield locality, around 18 km east of Aizawl.

Expressing his regret over the killing of the 31-year-old man, Home Minister K. Sapdanga urged those involved in community work not to take the law into their hands and act within the framework of the law.

The official said that the VDP members detained Lalmuanpuia and his friend Lalduhsaka on suspicion of stealing money from a pastor's quarters.

Lalmuanpuia's mother Nunthangmawii alleged that the VDP members took her son from their house on December 18 night after receiving a complaint from the pastor, who alleged that Rs 26,000 had been stolen from his quarters while he was at church.

Nunthangmawii claimed that the VDP members questioned her son for several hours and continuously assaulted him mercilessly, leading to his death.

"I pleaded for mercy to the VDP members and the pastor to intervene, but none listened to me," the victim's mother told the police and the media.

After prolonged questioning and assault, Lalmuanpuia was found unconscious in the VDP room and was shifted to the hospital in Aizawl late on December 18 night.

According to Nunthangmawii, her son succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of December 19.

She said that though her son took drugs sometimes, he was not involved in the theft case as he had been at home when the theft reportedly took place.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by Nunthangmawii.

Lalmuanpuia's death has rocked the state leading to public outrage, with many demanding stringent punishment for the lynching and blaming the pastor for allegedly failing to respond to the victim's mother's plea.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), led by social activist Vanramchhuangi urged the state government to take appropriate action against the accused persons.

The CESJ said in a statement that if the government fails to act promptly, it will approach the National Human Rights Commission to seek justice for the victim.

It also demanded that the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, under which the VDP was formed, be amended to prevent community policing outside the law's boundaries.