Car rental services allow customers to rent cars for a specific period, usually ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. The total average fleet managed by car rental companies in 2023 was about 4.4 million cars in Europe and North America. Vehicle leasing refers to the leasing of a motor vehicle for a fixed period at an agreed cost. The leasing market can broadly be divided into financial and full-service leasing. Vehicle leasing has historically mainly been a financial service but now also allows customers to outsource the ownership and entire management of their vehicles in a full-service lease model. In a full-service lease, the client pays the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle and various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle.

The number of telematics systems deployed by rental and leasing companies will increase at a steady rate in the next years. Key influencers expected to boost the telematics market in this vertical include the connected car trend driven by the vehicle OEMs and related service providers, the need for fleet owners to increase fleet utilisation and decrease the carbon footprint, the emergence of new mobility services and the general electrification trend in the automotive industry. The total number of active OEM and aftermarket telematics systems in use in the European rental and leasing market reached around 3.28 million at the end of 2023.

The total installed base in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 percent to 6.79 million in 2028. In North America, the total number of OEM and aftermarket telematics systems in use is forecasted to increase from around 2.89 million at the end of 2023 to reach 5.53 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 13.9 percent. The telematics penetration rate in the total population of rental vehicles in Europe and North America was about 37.2 percent and 42.8 percent respectively at year-end 2023. The corresponding numbers for the car leasing market were 32.2 percent in Europe and 44.3 percent in North America at the end of 2023.

The car rental and leasing markets are gradually consolidating, and a handful of major North American and European companies dominate each market. Rental and leasing companies with notable activities within the implementation of telematics include Enterprise Mobility, Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Europcar Mobility Group, Sixt Group, Arval, Leasys, Element Fleet Management, Ayvens and Alphabet. Players in the rental and leasing industry can either develop telematics programs independently or rely on partners to varying degrees.

Multiple leading rental and leasing companies use a combination of centralised and decentralised telematics strategies across their footprints. In addition to the traditional car rental operators, several companies exclusively offer fully digital and contactless car rental services enabled by telematics solutions. Examples of these are Liigu, Locauto Elefast, Toosla and Virtuo.

The telematics solution market for rental and leasing fleets is dominated by players such as Geotab, Targa Telematics, OCTO Telematics, CalAmp (Lojack), Webfleet, Powerfleet, Munic, MySmartObject, Connected Cars and RentalMatics. Leading hardware telematics vendors such as Teltonika Telematics and Ruptela are also serving the market. Several telematics service providers such as Fourth Tier, RentalMatics, TSD Mobility Solutions, Zubie, WITTE:digital, HQ Rental Software, Kirrk and Autofleet specialise in solutions for the rental industry. Some players specialising in carsharing telematics have broadened their product portfolio to target car rental and leasing companies.

Examples of leading carsharing telematics technology vendors include Invers, Vulog, OpenFleet, WeGo Carsharing, Convadis and Atom Mobility. Automotive OEMs are increasingly taking an active part in the ecosystem by offering OEM telematics services or utilising connected car services via its captive rental and leasing companies. Examples include General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Ford, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

