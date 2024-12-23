(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7%, driven by growing ubiquity of 5G to upsell higher ARPU 5G plans and increasing adoption of M2M/IoT solutions.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in the UK today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2.1%, driven by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7%, driven by growing ubiquity of 5G to upsell higher ARPU 5G plans and increasing adoption of M2M/IoT solutions.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2023-2028, driven by growing demand for high-speed connectivity, fiber infrastructure rollout, government's initiatives to provide gigabit-capable broadband, and cross-selling and bundling strategies by telcos.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2.1%, driven by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7%, driven by growing ubiquity of 5G to upsell higher ARPU 5G plans and increasing adoption of M2M/IoT solutions. Virgin Media O2 led the mobile services segment in 2023 followed by Vodafone and BT/EE.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:



BT/EE

Vodafone

Talk Talk

Sky

Three UK Virgin Media O2 UK

