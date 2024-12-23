Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Brings Back Kids Eat Free Promotion Starting December 26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Families Can Enjoy Delicious Barbecue with a Little Something Special for the Kids!

Dallas, TX, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays may be winding down, but the family fun is just getting started at Dickey's Barbecue Pit ! Beginning December 26, 2024, and running through January 31, 2025, Dickey's is bringing back its fan-favorite Kids Eat Free promotion-every single day.

Families can now enjoy Legit. Texas. BarbecueTM while treating the kids to something special. For every $12 adult meal purchased, guests will receive a free kids' meal, perfect for the little barbecue lovers in your life. Each kids' meal features one slow-smoked meat, one homestyle side, and the iconic Lil' Yellow Cup . This offer is available for dine-in and online orders through Dickeys.com and is limited to one free kids' meal per order.

“This promotion is about more than just great barbecue-it's about giving families an affordable way to come together and enjoy quality time,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“Kids Eat Free is a tradition our guests love, and we're excited to extend it throughout January, making Dickey's a go-to destination for family meals this winter.”

The Kids Eat Free promotion extends Dickey's existing Sunday offering to every day during this limited-time campaign, allowing families to enjoy the savings while keeping the flavor and fun alive after the holiday season.

“Dickey's has always been a place where families gather and create memories over great barbecue,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“This promotion is one way we show our appreciation to our loyal guests while continuing to share our authentic Texas flavors with every generation.”

With over 80 years of barbecue expertise, Dickey's Barbecue Pit remains a family favorite for quality, slow-smoked meats and Southern-style hospitality. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy great barbecue and even greater savings for the whole family.

