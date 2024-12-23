Rising Demand Drives Crumb Rubber Market Beyond US$ 2.4 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crumb Rubber Market

Particle characteristic of crumb rubber to improve property of finished products fuels the growth of the crumb rubber market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global crumb rubber was valued at over USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031.By the end of 2031, the market is expected to surpass USD 2.4 billion, driven by increasing demand across various applications such as construction, automotive, and sports infrastructure.Growth of the industry, wherein crumb rubber is used as a crucial component of concrete structures, fuels the expansion of the crumb rubber market.Crumb rubber is increasingly finding use as a cost-effective substitute of asphalt for road construction. With increasing raw material cost for asphalt and asphalt alternatives, crumb rubber is increasingly substituting them for the demand for high performance road construction material used to prevent cracks and holes.Crumb rubber is recycled rubber obtained through the recycling of automotive and truck scrap ties. Recycling involves removing steel and tire cord to leave tire rubber with a granular consistency, which with continued processing, further reduces size of particles.Unlock Full Market Insights: Get a Sample Report Now!Crumb Rubber Market – Key Findings of Report.Crumb rubber is added to raw materials in the manufacture of several products across a number of end-use industries to improve properties of finished products.Crumb rubber also helps to reduce cost by substituting expensive virgin compounds. This property is attractive to expand applications of crumb rubber such as for pipe re-lining in construction applications..Crumb rubber is used in a number of sealants, coatings, and caulk to improve performance characteristics. Crumb rubber is used to seal surfaces, repair small cracks, and reduce erosion and wear & tear of concrete, asphalt, brick, metal, wood, plastics, and tiles for applications in several end-use industries..Plastic products, construction materials, and adhesives contribute significant revenue to the crumb rubber market.Cryogenic grinding and ambient mechanical technique are two major technologies used in the manufacture of crumb rubber. Of the two, cryogenic process produces smoother and smaller crumbs, but is expensive..The 31 to 50 mesh crumb rubber segment finds extensive use in sports surfaces and asphalt. The segment held the leading share of the crumb rubber market in 2020. Nonetheless, 51 to 80 mesh segment accounted for significant share of the crumb rubber market in the same year due to its easy availability and excellent cost-to-performance ratio. The product segment is suitable for concreting in summer, as it moderates heat absorption during concrete curing..Developing economies such as India are emerging as key contributors to the revenue of the crumb rubber market. The growth of the manufacturing sector that heavily depends on various raw materials creates opportunities in the crumb rubber market.Crumb Rubber Market – Growth Drivers.Substantial demand for crumb rubber for various applications such as construction materials, automotive components, asphalt, and sports surfaces fuels the growth of the crumb rubber market.Rise in use of crumb rubber to substitute expensive road construction materials stimulates the crumb rubber marketCrumb Rubber Market – Key PlayersSome of the key players operating in the crumb market are;.Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.Lakin Tire.Tire Disposal & Recycling.Intowaste Ltd..LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING.Emanuel Tire Family of Companies.Tracc Tire Recycling.CRMExplore Our Report for Comprehensive Insights!The crumb rubber market is segmented as follows;Crumb Rubber Market, by Type.Up to 10 Mesh.11 to 30 Mesh.31 to 50 Mesh.51 to 80 Mesh.Above 80 MeshCrumb Rubber Market, by Application.Automotive Components.Construction Materials.Adhesives & Sealants.Asphalt.Rubber & Plastic Products.Shock Absorption & Safety Products.Sports Surfaces.Others (including Tire Derived Fuel)By Region.North America.Latin America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Bio-emulsion Polymers Market - The bio-emulsion polymers market size forecast is estimated to reach US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2034.Purified Isophthalic Acid Market - The purified isophthalic acid industry is estimated to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2034.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.