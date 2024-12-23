Theluxelist Releases Its 2024 Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Highly anticipated annual Holiday Gift Guide Spotlights Last-Minute Presents in a Pinch

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clock is ticking, but there's no need to panic-last-minute gifting can still be thoughtful, stylish, and downright impressive. Whether you're shopping for the beauty enthusiast, the foodie, or the one who already seems to have it all, TheLuxeList 's last minute guide has you covered with quick and thoughtful ideas. From speedy solutions to instant digital options, these gifts are as convenient as they are delightful. Procrastination has never looked so polished!

.The Beatbot AquaSense Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner (beatbot)

.LetPot Hydroponics Growing Systems (amazon)

.Formulary 55's Winter Solstice Candle & Soap Gift Boxes (formulary55)

.Beauty Bundle from FarmHouse Fresh (farmshousefreshgoods)

.Air Fryer Cooking Tools by Cathy Yoder (airfryertools)

***** BOOKS *****

.Memoir of NFL Legend Vernon Davis:“Playing Ball” (amazon)

.“Easy Air Fryer Recipe Book: Best Airfryer Cookbook Recipes for Beginners to Advanced”(pineandpepper)

.“Leading Performance... Because It Can't Be Managed: How to Lead the Modern Workforce”( amazon)

.“Dare to Relate: Leading with a Fierce Heart” (catalystleadershipmgmt)

.“Making Healthy Choices - A Story to Inspire Fit, Weight-Wise Kids” (Boys' and Girls' Edition) (amazon)



About TheLuxeList

Helmed by Merilee Kern, MBA, an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst, TheLuxeList reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList and SavvyLiving / Instagram Instagram / Twitter Twitter / Facebook Facebook / LinkedIN LinkedIn/MerileeKern.

