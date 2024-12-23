Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 16Th To December 20Th, 2024
Date
12/23/2024 12:01:15 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 23rd, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from December 16 th to December 20 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 16th to December 20th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 16/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 181 224
| 99,80100
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 16/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 27 884
| 99,98900
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 16/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 578
| 99,98630
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 17/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 117 442
| 99,33350
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 17/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 21 695
| 99,31640
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 17/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 4 274
| 99,33340
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 18/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 79 003
| 99,33380
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 18/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 45 072
| 99,33550
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 18/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 8 195
| 99,36330
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 19/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 213 658
| 98,33590
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 19/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 110 187
| 98,34870
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 19/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 464
| 98,41520
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 20/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 107 903
| 97,35790
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 20/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 47 454
| 97,37260
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 20/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 4 995
| 97,22690
| TQEX
| TOTAL
| 974 028
| 98,7816
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 16 12 24 to 20 12 24 vGB
