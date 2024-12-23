Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 24, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Match Group, Inc. (“Match Group” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH ) securities between May 2, 2023 and November 6, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 6, 2024, Match Group released its third quarter 2024 financial results, revealing Tinder Direct revenue coming in below expectations“driven by the under delivery of certain optimizations.” Specifically, the Company stated that certain initiatives rolled out in the third quarter“were well received by users but more cannibalistic to subscription revenue than expected” and impacted subscription revenue and will likely also have an impact on fourth quarter revenue.

On this news, Match's stock price fell $6.77, or 17.8%, to close at $31.11 per share on November 7, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

